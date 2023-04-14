close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

The Exter is expected to get a split-headlamp treatment, similar to what Hyundai offers in Creta, Venue, and Alcazar

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hyundai

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyundai has declared that its upcoming micro SUV will be called the Exter, Autocar India reported. The production of the Tata Punch rival micro-SUV from Hyundai will begin by July this year. The vehicle is expected to hit the market by August, 2023.
The Exter will be built for the Indian market and will also be exported to neighbouring countries in the future.

Key points about the Hyundai micro-SUV, Exter
  • It will share its platform with the Grand i10 Nios.
  • It is expected to be offered with two petrol engines.
  • CNG, EV variants may be offered in the future.

Hyundai Exter: How does it look?

So far, the SUV has not been officially revealed. However, the teasers released by Hyundai provide an idea about its exterior design. Exter appears to have an upright stance with a flat-looking bonnet. The looks hint at a practical vehicle with boxy proportions that will be suitable for city driving, the report said.
Exter is expected to get a split-headlamp treatment, similar to what Hyundai offers in the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar. Exter will feature daytime running lamps (DRLs).

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Hyundai plans to launch Punch rival: Here is all you need to know

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Tata Motors to hike prices of its passenger vehicles next month

Two-wheeler exports from India skid nearly 18% in FY23, shows Siam data

Four months in waiting, Mahindra Thar to cost up to Rs 1.05 lakh more

Passenger vehicle sales up 26.7% in FY23 as chip shortages ease: SIAM

Govt catching up, plans to develop infra to assess new-tech vehicles


In order to give the Exter a more SUV-like look, the side profile of the Exter will have rugged cladding, which will be accentuated around the wheel arches and along the doors, the Autocar report said.
Although the Exter will have the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, it will have slightly higher ground clearance.

Hyundai Exter powertrain
The entry-level variants of the Exter will get the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine that produces 83 bhp and 113 nm of torque. However, it has been reported that the Exter will get a second engine in higher variants, which will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that would provide additional juice for keen drivers.

The turbo-petrol engine will put Hyundai's Exter at an advantage compared to the popular Tata Punch, as Tata does not offer the Punch with the option of a turbo-petrol engine. The turbo-petrol will cover for the lack of the diesel engine that is no longer available in the Hyundai line-up. Hyundai discontinued its four-cylinder diesel engine in its i20 cars after new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms were introduced that came into force on April 1, 2023.

Topics : Hyundai India | Hyundai Venue | Hyundai Motors | Tata Motors | automobile industry | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon