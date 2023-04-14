Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Hyundai has declared that its upcoming micro SUV will be called the Exter, Autocar India reported. The production of the Tata Punch rival micro-SUV from Hyundai will begin by July this year. The vehicle is expected to hit the market by August, 2023.
The Exter will be built for the Indian market and will also be exported to neighbouring countries in the future.
Key points about the Hyundai micro-SUV, Exter
- It will share its platform with the Grand i10 Nios.
- It is expected to be offered with two petrol engines.
- CNG, EV variants may be offered in the future.
Hyundai Exter: How does it look?
So far, the SUV has not been officially revealed. However, the teasers released by Hyundai provide an idea about its exterior design. Exter appears to have an upright stance with a flat-looking bonnet. The looks hint at a practical vehicle with boxy proportions that will be suitable for city driving, the report said.
Exter is expected to get a split-headlamp treatment, similar to what Hyundai offers in the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar. Exter will feature daytime running lamps (DRLs).
In order to give the Exter a more SUV-like look, the side profile of the Exter will have rugged cladding, which will be accentuated around the wheel arches and along the doors, the Autocar report said.
Although the Exter will have the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, it will have slightly higher ground clearance.
Hyundai Exter powertrain
The entry-level variants of the Exter will get the same 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine that produces 83 bhp and 113 nm of torque. However, it has been reported that the Exter will get a second engine in higher variants, which will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that would provide additional juice for keen drivers.