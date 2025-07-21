Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 7/11 Mumbai blast: HC acquits all 12, says prosecution failed to prove case

7/11 Mumbai blast: HC acquits all 12, says prosecution failed to prove case

The judgment comes 19 years after the terror attack that shook the city's Western Railway network, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives and leaving several others injured

gavel law cases

The court said the accused shall be released from jail forthwith if not wanted in any other case. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the conviction of 12 persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and acquitted them, noting the prosecution has "utterly failed" to prove the case against them.

The judgment comes 19 years after the terror attack that shook the city's Western Railway network, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives and leaving several others injured.

A special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak said the evidence relied by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons.

"The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence their conviction is quashed and set aside," the HC said.

 

The bench said it refuses to confirm the death penalty imposed on five of the convicts and also the life imprisonment on the remaining seven, and acquitted them.

Also Read

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

HC dismisses PIL against Prada for unauthorised use of Kolhapuri chappal

Bombay High Court

Marriages sacred to Hindus at stake due to couples' trivial issues: HC

cinema hall. theatre

BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Gavel, Law & Order

HC grants relief to Galderma against infringers using 'CETAPHIL' trademark

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

SC declines to quash FIR against HDFC Bank MD Sashidhar Jagdishan

The court said the accused shall be released from jail forthwith if not wanted in any other case.

A special court in 2015 convicted the 12 persons in the case, of whom five were sentenced to death and the remaining seven were given life imprisonment.

After the HC's judgment was pronounced on Monday, the convicts, who were produced before the court via video conference from various jails across the state, thanked their lawyers.

On July 11, 2006, seven blasts ripped through Mumbai local trains at various locations on the western line, killing more than 180 persons and injuring several others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Congress seeks discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor

Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariya, Kanwariyas, Kanwar

Three held with drugs on Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar: UP Police

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa govt rolls out AI Mission 2027 to boost governance and innovation

Delhi Rains, Rain

Cloudy skies, light rain likely in Delhi today; orange alert in Uttarakhand

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of over 3,700 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

Topics : Bombay High Court Bombay HC blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon