Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

BookMyShow, PVR win: HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Bombay High Court quashes Maharashtra's orders banning convenience fees on online movie bookings, ruling that the state lacks legal authority under the MED Act

Photo: Pexels

The court clarified that opting to book tickets online was a matter of consumer choice. (Photo: Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Thursday struck down the Maharashtra government’s orders prohibiting multiplexes and cinema operators from charging convenience fees on online ticket bookings. The court ruled that the state lacked legal authority under the Maharashtra Entertainment Duty (MED) Act to impose such a restriction, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
A Division Bench comprising Justice MS Sonak and Justice Jitendra Jain held that the prohibition violated Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business.
 
The court observed that the government orders (GOs) — issued between April 2013 and March 2014 — had no legislative backing. “The impugned GOs, to the extent that they prohibit collection of convenience fees on tickets booked online, violate Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution,” the Bench noted, adding that the orders must be “quashed and set aside”.
 
 

Court calls online booking a commercial decision

 
The judges clarified that opting to book tickets online was a matter of consumer choice and that charging a convenience fee for the service was a legitimate business practice.
 
“If the customer feels it is convenient… the respondents cannot restrain the petitioners from collecting the convenience fees, since for providing this facility… petitioners have to invest in the technology,” the court said.

Also Read

PremiumEd Sheeran (left) and Diljit Dosanjh during their performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, in March this year

India attracts global artists as fans surge with rising disposable income

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra asks BookMyShow to share audience info after being delisted

Kunal Kamra

BookMyShow drops Kamra from its artist list on platform, claims Shiv Sena

Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava

'Chhaava' registers record-breaking 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India vs England 3rd ODI ticket price, how to buy tickets for Ahmedabad ODI

 
The Bench cautioned against excessive government interference in commercial decisions, noting, “If business owners are not permitted to determine the various facets of their business… economic activity would come to a grinding halt.”
 

BookMyShow and PVR had challenged the orders

 
The petitions were filed by PVR Ltd, Big Tree Entertainment (which operates BookMyShow), and other cinema operators. They argued that convenience fees were a commercial service charge, covering costs like payment gateways, internet infrastructure, and customer support—not subject to the MED Act.
 
The Maharashtra government contended that such charges were not permitted under the MED Act and invoked Article 162 of the Constitution to defend its executive orders. It claimed that the convenience fee amounted to an excess charge not factored into the entertainment tax structure.
 
Rejecting this argument, the court said that executive powers under Article 162 cannot function in a legislative vacuum. It underscored that there was no provision in the MED Act empowering the government to prohibit the collection of such fees.

More From This Section

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

NBWL clears over 30 defence projects in protected areas across states

Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI secures deportation of ₹2.5 cr 'meow meow' case accused from UAE

Mumbai high tide, high tide

Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with intermittent rain

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims departs from Jammu

Topics : BookMyShow PVR BS Web Reports Bombay High Court Movie tickets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon