HC grants relief to Galderma against infringers using 'CETAPHIL' trademark

Bombay HC issues John Doe injunction allowing Galderma to take immediate action against counterfeit CETAPHIL products; seizures made in New Delhi and Mumbai

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

The Bombay High Court has granted relief to Swiss pharmaceutical major Galderma Holdings in an intellectual property (IP) enforcement action against counterfeit products bearing its ‘CETAPHIL’ trademark. Galderma, acting through its Indian subsidiary Galderma India, had approached the Court seeking urgent measures to address large-scale counterfeiting of its products across online platforms and local markets. 
 
On 18 June, the Court issued a John Doe injunction order, permitting the company to take immediate action against unidentified infringers. Following the order, search and seizure operations were carried out by a team from Khaitan and Co. on 2 July in collaboration with the police and Court Receivers. The enforcement team conducted searches at manufacturing and trading locations in New Delhi and Mumbai.
 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

