Cloudy skies, light rain likely in Delhi today; orange alert in Uttarakhand

Delhi may see cloudy skies and light showers today as AQI stays satisfactory; Uttarakhand issues orange alert in six districts, shuts schools in Dehradun

Delhi is expected to see cloudy skies and light rain on Monday. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Delhi is expected to see cloudy skies and light rain on Monday, with humidity levels rising due to limited showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature may hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 26 degrees Celsius. No weather warnings have been issued for the city.
 

Delhi's air quality remains in 'satisfactory' category

 
Thanks to the ongoing wet spell, Delhi's air quality stayed within the ‘satisfactory’ range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 77 at 8 am on July 21, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
 
The 24-hour average AQI on July 20 was 75. Air quality in the surrounding NCR cities also improved, with Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad registering AQI levels of 92, 96, and 71, respectively.
 
As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

Heavy rain alert in six Uttarakhand districts

 
An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six Uttarakhand districts on Monday. The state emergency operations centre said lightning and strong winds are expected in parts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, reported news agency PTI.
 
In view of the alert, Dehradun District Magistrate ordered all schools and Anganwadi centres from classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday. District authorities have been directed to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.  
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

