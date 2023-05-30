7 dead, 16 injured in Jammu road accident after bus plunges into gorge

At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured on Tuesday after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu district, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place in the Jhajjar Kotli area after the driver lost control of the vehicle which was on its way to Katra town from Amritsar.

"Four critically injured passengers have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu, while 12 others are being locally treated," the police added.

--IANS

