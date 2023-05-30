7 dead, 16 injured in Jammu road accident after bus plunges into gorge

At least seven people were killed and 16 others injured on Tuesday after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu district, police said.
According to the police, the accident took place in the Jhajjar Kotli area after the driver lost control of the vehicle which was on its way to Katra town from Amritsar.
"Four critically injured passengers have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu, while 12 others are being locally treated," the police added.
--IANS
sq/ksk/
Also Read
Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details
Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official
Jallianwala Bagh massacre: What happened on the dark day 104 years ago
Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week
Toll in terror attack in J&K's Dhangri climbs to 7; villagers demand probe
CAG Girish Murmu re-elected as external auditor of WHO for 4-year term
LIVE: Should be ashamed, says FM over Rahul's remark on govt's China policy
U'khand CM highlights social media's role in development, social welfare
We have not stepped back, the protest will continue: Sakshi Malik
Use social media to spread how India changed under Modi govt: Adityanath
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)