LIVE: Should be ashamed, says FM over Rahul's remark on govt's China policy
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Indian government policies on China, and said that he should be ashamed of his remarks. "He (Rahul Gandhi) should be ashamed while taunting the government of India on China issue. He is briefed by the Chinese Ambassador but he doesn't listen to what our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says on the topic," she said.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Narendra Modi Manish Sisodia Arvind Kejriwal Satyendar Jain BJP Congress mallikarjun kharge Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot rajasthan India China border row Manipur AAP Politics Protest
First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:22 AM IST