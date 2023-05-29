close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We have not stepped back, the protest will continue: Sakshi Malik

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS

Sakshi Malik

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Released late on Sunday night from police detention, the wrestlers are contemplating their next move even as they continued to get support from the sporting fraternity after police action against the top grapplers was unequivocally condemned by many political leaders and sports personalities.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several others were detained by Delhi police on Sunday when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

Disturbing videos of police action against elite wrestlers emerged from Jantar Mantar, which will now remain out of bound for them.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually exploiting women grapplers.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi posted a video from her twitter handle, clarifying that they have not given up.

"Police has filed FIR against us when we have not caused any damage to the public property. They were very cruel with us, one woman (wrestler) was being handled by 20 officers, you can see the videos.

Also Read

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

Waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before DM: Sakshi Malik

Congress slams PM Modi after sexual harassment accusations on WFI chief

Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Use social media to spread how India changed under Modi govt: Adityanath

Praveen Srivatsava sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner by Prez Murmu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reallocates portfolios of two ministers

Shahbad Dairy Murder: Breakup drove Sahil to kill minor girl, say police

Internet banned in Saharanpur as precaution ahead of Gurjar community march

"We want to inform our supporters, who are waiting for us at Gurdwara (in Ambala) and other places, that we spent this day devising our next strategy. We have not stepped back, the protest will continue. We will let you know our next step, keep supporting us," she said.

Bajrang, Vinesh, Sangeeta and Sakshi did not take calls as several attempts were made to reach out to them.

"We will let you know soon what our next move will be. We are still gathering ourselves. I was released at 11pm and Bajrang was released around midnight. We are yet to meet at a common place. We will soon discuss it," said one of the team members.

The police, which has filed FIRs against the trio of Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi and several others for violation of law and order, has made it clear that they will not allow the wrestlers to return to Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra denounced the police action against the top wrestlers, saying the treatment meted out to the grapplers left him "sleepless" and he was "haunted" by the horrifying images.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medal-winning players, including Sakshi, Vinesh, Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon ahead of their march towards the new Parliament building.

"Last night was sleepless, haunted by the horrifying images of my fellow Indian wrestlers protesting," tweeted Bindra, even as India's most successful footballer Sunil Chhetri and former India all-rounder Kapil Dev too criticised the action against the wrestlers.

"It's high time we establish independent safeguarding measures across sporting organizations. We must ensure that if such situations arise, they are dealt with utmost sensitivity and respect. Every athlete deserves a safe and empowering environment," added Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist in air rifle.

India football captain Chhetri, tweeted, "Why does it have to come down to our wrestlers being dragged around without any consideration? This isn't the way to treat anyone. I really hope this whole situation is assessed the way it should be."

Former all-rounder Pathan said a solution to the issue should be found immediately.

"I'm so sad to see the visuals of our Athletes. Please solve this ASAP," Pathan tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sakshi Malik Protest Woman wrestler

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr

Adani Transmission
2 min read

Pledged fund to support Rohingya refugees is grossly insufficient: UN

Image
2 min read

Shahbad Dairy Murder: Breakup drove Sahil to kill minor girl, say police

Image
3 min read

Internet banned in Saharanpur as precaution ahead of Gurjar community march

United Nations
2 min read

Nvidia Corp plans to build Israel's most powerful AI supercomputer

artificial intelligence, AI
1 min read

Most Popular

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

Wrestlers' protest: Malik, Phogat, Punia booked after scuffle with police

Wrestlers protest
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon