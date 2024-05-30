Business Standard
7 killed, 23 hurt as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge

Rescue and relief work underway after a bus fell off the Jammu-Rajouri highway in a gorge near Chouki Choura area of Akhnoor, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Seven people were killed and 25 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said.
The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, they said, adding that the bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.
Seven people were killed and 25 injured, the officials said.
The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra area of Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, they added.
 
Earlier, the officials had said the accident had taken place in Rajouri district.
A rescue operation involving police and locals has been launched and the injured have been shifted to the Akhnoor hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Road Accidents Amarnath pilgrims

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

