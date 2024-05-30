Business Standard
Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, history, importance, and celebration

Goa celebrates Statehood Day every year. This year marks the 37th anniversary and the integration of Goa as the official state into the Indian Union after centuries of Portuguese colonial rule

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Goa is established in the western coast of India and is the smallest state by region. Goa is a famous tourist location known for its stunning beaches, lip-smacking Goan dishes and staggering landscapes. Goa is a traveller's heaven and brings a ton to the table.
Families, friend groups as well as couples visit Goa throughout and the state brings something to the table for each travelling group. Goa Statehood Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the day when Goa turned into an independent state in the Indian union.
Goa Statehood Day 2024: History 

Goa Statehood Day every year is marked on May 30. This year too, this day will be celebrated on Thursday. Goa used to be a Portugal colony for more than 450 years. In 1961, Goa was freed by India. Goa was given the status of a union territory alongside Daman and Diu in 1987. 
Later in 1987, Goa was given the status of a state, it turned into the 25th state of the Indian union that year. Panaji was announced the capital of the state and Konkani was declared to be the official language of Goa. From that point onwards, Goa Statehood Day is observed every year on May 30.

Goa Statehood Day: Importance and celebration

Goa Statehood Day is observed with colourful ceremonies and programmes throughout the state of Goa. Cultural events and festivities mark Goa Statehood Day on May 30. Goa's rich legacy is depicted through the festivals. 
The day is observed with social programmes, music, dance and the extraordinary cuisine of Goa. The people recollect and honour the sacrifices of many during the battle for freedom of Goa from Portuguese rule which lasted for around 450 years.

Topics : Goa Portugal Colonialism

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

