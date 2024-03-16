Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Assembly polls in J&K to be held after Lok Sabha election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the Lok Sabha polls as organising both simultaneously is not viable from the security point of view, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday as he announced the schedule of the general election and some Assembly and bypolls.
The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Asked why Assembly polls are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha election, the CEC said forces have to be provided to every candidate in the Union Territory, which is not possible at a time when elections are being held across the country.
He also said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was amended in December 2023 after a delimitation exercise and the clock had started ticking for the Election Commission (EC) since then.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed in 2019. There was a provision for 107 seats, 24 of which were in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Then the delimitation commission came and there was a change in the seats.... The reorganisation Act and delimitation were not in sync. That happened in December 2023. So our meter started running from December 2023," Kumar said.
"All parties in Jammu and Kashmir said the Assembly election should be held with the parliamentary polls, but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously. Every Assembly segment would have 10-12 candidates, which would mean more than 1,000 candidates. Every candidate has to be provided forces. It was not possible at this time," the CEC added.
ALSO READ: ECI publishes details of electoral bond data on its website: See full list
"But we stand committed that as soon as these elections are over, we will hold elections there," he asserted.
People living in camps in violence-hit Manipur will be allowed to vote from their camps in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission added.

Responding to a question on Manipur during a press conference on the announcement of dates of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said "we will make all arrangements."

"We have drawn a scheme, which we have notified... to allow the voters in the camp to vote from the camp. Like there is a scheme for Jammu and Kashmir migrants... same way the scheme will implemented in Manipur. Voters will be allowed to vote from the respective camps... from the lower constituency to higher and higher to lower," Kumar said.

"My appeal to the voters is that let us decide through the ballot, peacefully by participating in the elections, we will make the arrangements," he added.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities in Manipur since May last year have resulted in the loss of over 200 lives.

According to officials, over 25,000 people have been rescued by the security forces while around 50,000 are living in camps following the unrest.



Also Read

Election Commission set to announce Lok Sabha elections dates today

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

LS elections: AAP-Cong, BJP campaigns to have local, national issues

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting on May 7, full details here

LS election: AAP-Cong seek to end BJP all-seat winning streak in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: Voting on May 20; check details here

Gujarat key LS seats: Amit Shah in Gandhinagar, Mandaviya in Porbandar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon