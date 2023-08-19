72 new Covid cases in India, total active cases at 1,452: Health Ministry

India logged 72 new coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,452, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,925, according to the data updated at 8 am. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,548), it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,63,171 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, the health ministry said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

