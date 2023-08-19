Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide in Tehri in U'khand

Traffic has been suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday

Badrinath highway, landslide

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Traffic has been suspended on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 following a heavy landslide from the mountain in the Totaghati area of Tehri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday.
Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit told ANI over the phone about the heavy landslide that struck the Totaghati area which led to traffic on Badrinath Highway being stopped.
He said that road clearing work was in progress and since the magnitude of the landslide was high it could take some time to clear the road.
Yesterday, the water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged following heavy rainfall in the state.
"There was heavy rain in the area late at night yesterday, after which the water level of the Pranmati River started flowing above the danger mark. Due to this the Pindar river also came in spate," Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said.
The DM further stated that the surge in the water level of the rivers created an atmosphere of panic among the local people of the area and that several houses and agricultural lands in the area were damaged.

Also Read

Special attention to be paid to hilly areas: CM Dhami instructs officials

Snowfall triggers landslide on Badrinath national highway, blocks road

Entry of e-rickshaws in zero zone cause chaos in Rishikesh for 2nd day

Uttarakhand FinMin welcomes proposal of developing Rishikesh corridor

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

African swine flu reported in Kerala hamlet; pigs ordered to be culled

Andaman admin to complete granting financial benefits to daily labourers

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Significant milestone: PM Modi on Jan Dhan accounts crossing 50-crore mark

Solutions that succeed in India can be easily applied anywhere: PM Modi

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun on Friday. The rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets, SDRF said.
State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had on Monday had conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh.
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian monsoon Monsoon season IMD Uttarakhand

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon