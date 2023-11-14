Sensex (-0.50%)
7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Several state governments announced a hike in DA by 3 to 4 per cent after the centre announced the decision for its employees last month. Here are the state-wise details about the DA hike

salary, wage, pay hike

Representative Image

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
A month after the Central government raised the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 per cent as per the 7th pay commission, many states have now also announced an increase in the DA for their employees. While some raised the DA by 4 per cent, some announced a 3 per cent hike for their employees. Here's how much the state has increased the dearness allowance for their respective employees.

Uttar Pradesh increases DA by 4%

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced to increase the state government employees' dearness allowance by 4 per cent. This will take their total dearness allowance from 42 per cent to 46 per cent. 
While sharing the information, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on his official X account that, the hiked DA will be provided to all government employees, work-charged employees, education and technical education institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees and pensioners contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.

Arunachal hikes DA by 4%

The Arunachal Government decided to give a 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to the state government employees and pensioners. CM Pem Khandu shared the information on X.

This hike will increase their DA and DR from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, which will be effective from July 1, 2023. The accumulated DA and DR from July 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023, will be paid in cash.

Chandigarh Hikes DA by 4%

The Union Territory Chandigarh has increased the dearness allowance for government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4 per cent during the Diwali festival. The DA will be increased from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, and it will benefit around 20,000 employees.

Along with the DA, the administration of UT has also cleared the rollout of a non-productivity linked bonus, which is equal to emoluments of 30 days, for Group B non-gazetted employees and Group C eligible candidates.

Karnataka increases DA by 3.75%

The Karnataka government also hiked the DA for their state employees by 3.75 per cent. The state government announced the hike on October 31 and this hike will increase their DA from 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.

The Karnataka government had also noted that the judicial officers, as well as lecturers on the UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale, will get a 4 per cent DA hike.

Tamil Nadu hikes DA by 4%

The Tamil Nadu government announced a Diwali gift to their employees on November 8, 2023. They decided to increase the DA of the employees from 42 per cent to 46 per cent. The 4 per cent hike comes into effect from July 1, 2023, and all the eligible employees will receive the arrears for the period stretching from July 1 to October 31.

Assam Hikes DA by 4%

The Assam government also increased the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for the state employees, and with this hike, the total DA will increase to 46 per cent, and the decision will come into effect from December 1, 2023.

The government of Assam said the arrears effective from July 2023 to November 2023 will be paid in two equal investments, with the first one to be credited in December and the second one in April 2024.

Topics : 7th Central Pay Commission central government state Arunachal Pradesh pay hike Dearness Allowance

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

