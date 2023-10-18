close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

7th Pay Commission: Central government approves 4 per cent hike in DA

Cabinet approves to increase dearness allowance by 4 per cent for all the central government employees and pensioners. The DA has been increased to 46 per cent from 42 per cent

Measuring the impact of pay hikes

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government has approved the 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central govt employees. The decision on dearness allowance has been awaited since July. Resultantly, the DA will go up from 42 per cent to 46 per cent after the current hike.

The decision will benefit over a crore employees and pensioners. The new dearness allowance will be effective from July 1, 2023. 

The DA of employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which is brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.

The decision comes in this festive season, which will be lauded as a "Diwali Gift' from the central government to its employees and pensioners.

The central government employees will get an enhanced salary from November with July to October month's arrears. 

Earlier, the DA was revised on March 24, 2023.

How will the DA hike impact the employee's salary?

All the central government employees along with pensioners will benefit from the increased DA. This has been increased by 4 per cent from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

For example, if your basic salary is 18,000, then you used to get Rs 42 per cent DA, i.e., Rs 7,560. But hereon, with the revised DA rate, which is 46 per cent, you will get Rs 8280 as DA. This central government action will increase your monthly salary from Rs 23,898 to Rs 26,174.

Bonus for Groups C and D employees

The central government has earlier announced bonuses for Group C and non-gazetted Group B level officials, including paramilitary forces for 2022-2023. The finance ministry set a limit of Rs 7,000 for the calculation of non-productivity linked bonuses with ad hoc bonuses for central government employees.

What is Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief?

The DA functions as a cost-of-living adjustments allowance extended to the government's committed workforce. Dearness Relief serves central government pensioners managing the escalating cost of living. The government revises the rate of DA and DR every six months.

Also Read

Govt announces DA for these central government employees, details inside

Centre may hike dearness allowance by 3% to 45% for its 10 mn employees

Haryana govt hikes dearness allowance by 4% for state govt employees

Odisha hikes Dearness Allowance of govt employees, pensioners by 4%

Karnataka govt enhances dearness allowance of its employees from 31% to 35%

Navratri 2023 Day 4: Everything you need to know about Maa Kushmanda

Rajasthan elections: BJP prez Nadda to visit Kota for poll preparations

Rs 20,773.7 cr cleared for transmission line to evacuate power from Ladakh

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Topics : Dearness Allowance Pay Commission central government DA hike

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon