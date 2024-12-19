8 deaths from unknown illness in J&K's Rajouri, Centre sets up experts team

Business Standard
DC Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, visited Kotranka to assess ground situation in Badhaal village, where seven people, including six children under the age of 14, have died due to the unidentified illness

A Biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been dispatched to Rajouri to expedite testing and identify the illness, officials said

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

The death toll from an unknown illness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has risen to eight, with another child succumbing to the mysterious disease in a hospital here on Wednesday, prompting authorities to set up a central team of experts to assist in investigating the cases and fatalities in the affected village.

A Biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been dispatched to Rajouri to expedite testing and identify the illness, officials said.  Twelve-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed, son of Mohammad Rafiq, passed away after being hospitalised at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for six days, officials said.

He was earlier referred to Chandigarh for treatment but could not survive, officials said.

 

Ashfaq's younger siblingsseven-year-old Ishtiyaq and five-year-old Naziadied last Thursday.

With the death of Ashfaq, the number of fatalities in Badhaal village of Kotranka tehsil has reached eight. All the deceased belonged to two families from the same village.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, visited Kotranka on Monday to assess the ground situation in Badhaal village, where seven people, including six children under the age of 14, have died due to the unidentified illness.

"In response to the incident, a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri. Additionally, a central team of experts has been constituted to assist the Union Territory administration in investigating the cases and fatalities," an official spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government India healthcare children

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

