LIVE: Ahead of special Representatives' talks, China says ready to work with India to enhance trust
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ahead of the meeting between the Special Representatives of India and China, China asserted that it is ready to work with India to “deliver on important common understandings reached between our two leaders” and “enhance mutual trust and mutual confidence”.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Wednesday the state government for putting up pointed barricades near the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the party's planned protest, comparing them to those used during the farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border. Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "No one will be able to stop our party workers--they are the party workers of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. They will do the 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha. They (the state govt) have destroyed the entire state, and we will hold them accountable for that. We are Gandhian and will oppose the government in that way. They are seizing the vehicles of our party workers and committing atrocities against them. I want to say that we will come into the government and withdraw all such cases against our party workers."
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) said that the protesting farmers will not meet the Committee formed by the Supreme Court. In his letter addressed to retired Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Nawab Singh (Committee head), Dallewal said, "As you may already be aware, I have been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26. Today marks the 22nd day of my strike, and I trust you are apprised of my medical condition. My hunger strike was announced on November 4 by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which was 43 days ago. Since then, 22 days have passed since the strike began."
SC quashes Tamil Nadu's plea against CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy:
The Supreme Court has dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging a Madras High Court order transferring to CBI the investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which 67 people died after consuming illicit liquor. "Having heard the advocate general appearing for the petitioners and having gone through the materials on record, we see no good reason to interfere with the very well-reasoned judgment of the High Court. The Special Leave Petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST