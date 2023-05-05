close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

80% professionals say skills are now more important than degrees: Report

Over eight in 10 Indian professionals say skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago, a new report said on Friday

IANS New Delhi
jobs, employement

3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over eight in 10 Indian professionals say skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago, a new report said on Friday.

According to the professional social networking platform LinkedIn, Indian professionals today are embracing skills over degrees as a way to chart new career paths.

About 76 per cent of professionals in India agree that there is less importance now on degrees being a prerequisite for jobs as compared to 20 years ago.

"Professionals are approaching their careers with a new mindset than they were 20 years ago. Whilst salary is still a key consideration, we're witnessing a new generation of workers who are more at ease with career twists and turns, refuse to compromise on their values and seek to determine how, when and why they work," said Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn India Country Manager.

"Building a strong network and professional brand with a continued focus on upskilling is now more important than ever to land new opportunities," he added.

The report showed that 82 per cent of Indian professionals agreed that companies are now more comfortable hiring professionals who don't have relevant work experience but have the right skills.

Also Read

LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella

Microsoft, LinkedIn empower 7.3 mn learners in India, announce new skills

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Facebook users face problems with 'Ads Manager' in India: Reports

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

CBI, ED will not help saffron party get votes in Lok Sabha polls: Mamata

Pawar should continue leading NCP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says Stalin

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

16 students from Kuki-Meitei communities over a brawl in Meghalaya

Atmospheric Rivers caused 70% of floods between 1985-2020, says study

The data also revealed that the importance of learning new skills as skill sets for jobs in India has changed by around 29.63 per cent since 2015.

The majority of Indian professionals (84 per cent) believe that in the future employers will value professionals with diverse skill sets and experiences over those who are specialised in a certain job function.

Upskilling is more important than ever, with 87 per cent saying it's more important to continually learn new skills now than it was 20 years ago.

Further, the report stated that non-linear career paths and career pivots are on the rise.

A majority of Indians (83 per cent) feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward, and the skill sets that were required were more obvious.

However, this is changing as 85 per cent of Indian professionals agree that transferable skills have become more valued and acceptable, as more professionals pursue non-linear career paths.

About 84 per cent of Indian professionals are more open to career pivots as compared to 20 years ago.

Nearly 88 per cent of professionals in India say they would choose to work for organisations that demonstrate alignment with their beliefs and values.

When it comes to the importance of networking, about 84 per cent believe that a strong network is more critical to career success today than it was 20 years ago.

Unlike some who believe that people are born networkers, 71 per cent of Indian professionals believe that networking is a skill that can be learned and developed over time.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Work culture profession

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Canada summons Chinese envoy over political interference allegations

Canada
2 min read

Manappuram Finance says enforcement action against promoter, not company

Manappuram Finance
1 min read

16 students from Kuki-Meitei communities over a brawl in Meghalaya

A helicopter flying around the mountain, in Ladakh on Friday.
1 min read

Atmospheric Rivers caused 70% of floods between 1985-2020, says study

A view of a swollen river after heavy rain in Dehradun
5 min read

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

LIVE: 2 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir map, Ladakh map
1 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon