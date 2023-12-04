Sensex (2.05%)
88% area of Jamuna open cast project of Coal India's SECL reclaimed: Centre

A substantial portion of the reclaimed land which covers 672 hectares, has been dedicated to afforestation efforts

Coal India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
The government on Monday said 88.07 per cent of the area of Jamuna open cast project of Coal India arm SECL has been reclaimed.
The government has also taken steps towards environmental stewardship with its sustained reclamation and afforestation initiative, aiming to minimize the ecological footprints of coal mining.
The Jamuna OCP (Open Cast Project) in Madhya Pradesh of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) stopped mining in June 2014, on account of resource depletion.
"Following this, a meticulously planned mine closure was initiated. According to recent satellite data, 88.07 per cent of the quarry area has been successfully reclaimed, showcasing the Ministry's commitment to sustainable coal mining practices," the coal ministry said in a statement.
A substantial portion of the reclaimed land which covers 672 hectares, has been dedicated to afforestation efforts.
"This initiative is a testament to the Coal Ministry's commitment to sustainable development and responsible resource management.
"By adopting such comprehensive measures, the Ministry sets a precedent for the industry, demonstrating that economic activities like coal mining can coexist with environmental preservation," the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal India Madhya Pradesh afforestation

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

