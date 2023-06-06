close

9.4 mn Unique Disability ID cards issued, just 9 in Bengal: Official data

Out of total 94 lakh unique disability identification cards issued throughout the country, just nine have been generated from West Bengal till now, according to official data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image (unsplash)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Out of total 94 lakh unique disability identification cards issued throughout the country, just nine have been generated from West Bengal till now, according to official data.

Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) is a card to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes.

According to the data shared by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, 94.30 lakh e-UDID cards have been generated in 716 districts in all states/Union Territories till now.

Out of which, just nine have been generated from West Bengal. However, it is not known if West Bengal has a separate scheme of issuing cards for people with disabilities.

Addressing a press conference, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said they are continuously in talks with states and Union Territories to expedite the process of issuance of the cards.

Kumar also said that under target of conducting accessibility audit of 25-50 most important government buildings and converting them into fully accessible ones in 50 cities, access audit of 1,671 buildings have been done and funds amounting to Rs 562.09 crore have been released for 1,314 buildings.

A total of 1,711 central and state/Union Territory government buildings have been provided with features of accessibility, which include 611 buildings of state/Union Territory governments and 1,100 central government buildings retrofitted by the Central Public Works Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Disability bengal

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

