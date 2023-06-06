Merging railway budget with Union budget 'major blunder' of NDA govt: Moily

In the wake of the Odisha railway tragedy, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday said the clubbing of the railway budget with the Union budget in 2017 was a "major blunder" of the NDA government and called for bringing back the practice of having separate budgets.

Taking a swipe at the government, Moily said they are talking of bullet trains when the basics have not been rectified nor sufficient modernisation and technology has been put in place.

"The clubbing of Railway Budget with the Union Budget has lost the focus on the railways. It is a major blunder committed by the NDA government. Mere focus on high-speed trains without taking into account safety and modernisation is a step in haste. It is necessary to go back to the Railway Budget," the former Union minister said in a statement.

He also demanded that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should tender his resignation on moral grounds.

Faster rail movement and vast network deserves sound operational ecosystem which can ensure efficiency and safety, and the government should focus on the improvement of infrastructure, he said.

"The railways have not been able to generate their share of safety funds. We need to diversify their revenue, increase budgetary allocation and ensure its proper and transparent utilisation," he said.

Also Read No question of banning Bajrang Dal if it plays by rule-book: Cong's Moily BJP's 'double engine' will be sent to scrap after K'taka polls: Veerappa Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget Ex-Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa heckled by Afghan man in France More Yatri Niwas will come up for Shri Amarnathji Yatra: Manoj Sinha Contribution of women important for achieving $5 trn economy goal: Giriraj Threatening posters on Muslim shops in U'khand after bid to abduct minor CBI begins Coromandel Express crash probe, collects first-hand report

The crash last Friday involving two passenger trains and a goods train killed 278 people and injured more than 1,100, while the movement of goods and passenger trains on the busy route was also disrupted.