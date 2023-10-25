close
A-I suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 2 amid escalating Israel-Hamas war

Air India has extended the suspension of its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 2 amid the continuing tensions between Israel and militant group Hamas

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Normally, Air India operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Air India has extended the suspension of its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 2 amid the continuing tensions between Israel and militant group Hamas.
The latest conflict has been triggered by the unprecedented attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7. Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks.
An Air India official on Wednesday said the scheduled flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended till November 2.
The airline has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv since October 7.
Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
During this month, the airline operated a few chartered flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital under the government's Operation Ajay to bring back Indians who wished to come back from Israel against the backdrop of the escalating conflict.

The full service carrier, which normally operates five weekly scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, had earlier suspended the services till October 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

