Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

The Ministry of Railways has announced that Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application from July 1, 2025.
Additionally, starting July 15, 2025, all online Tatkal bookings will require Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.
OTP authentication for counter and agent bookings
From July 15, Tatkal tickets booked at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will also require system-based OTP authentication, with the OTP sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.
Booking restrictions for agents
To curb misuse, Indian Railways has also barred authorised ticketing agents from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window:
For AC classes, agents will be restricted from booking between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM
For non-AC classes, between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM
“These changes are being implemented to improve transparency in Tatkal bookings and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine end users,” the ministry said in a statement.
Advisory for passengers
The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC have been directed to implement the required system upgrades and communicate the changes to Zonal Railways and relevant departments.
The Ministry has urged all passengers to link their Aadhaar details with their IRCTC user profiles to avoid inconvenience when the new rules take effect.