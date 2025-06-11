Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

Aadhaar verification to be mandatory for IRCTC Tatkal bookings from July 1

From July 1, Aadhaar will be compulsory for all online Tatkal bookings on IRCTC, with OTP authentication required from July 15 to ensure transparency and limit misuse

station, Indian Railway, railway station

station, Indian Railway, railway station(Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways has announced that Aadhaar authentication will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application from July 1, 2025.
 
Additionally, starting July 15, 2025, all online Tatkal bookings will require Aadhaar-based OTP authentication.

OTP authentication for counter and agent bookings

From July 15, Tatkal tickets booked at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will also require system-based OTP authentication, with the OTP sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.

Booking restrictions for agents

To curb misuse, Indian Railways has also barred authorised ticketing agents from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window:
 
 
For AC classes, agents will be restricted from booking between 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM

For non-AC classes, between 11:00 AM and 11:30 AM
 
“These changes are being implemented to improve transparency in Tatkal bookings and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine end users,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Advisory for passengers

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC have been directed to implement the required system upgrades and communicate the changes to Zonal Railways and relevant departments.
 
The Ministry has urged all passengers to link their Aadhaar details with their IRCTC user profiles to avoid inconvenience when the new rules take effect.
 

Topics : IRCTC Railways Indian Railways

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

