Home / India News / Cabinet clears ₹6,405-cr railway doubling projects in three states

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two key railway doubling projects worth ₹6,405 crore. The infrastructure initiatives will add approximately 318 kilometres to the Indian Railways network, spanning seven districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
 
The sanctioned projects include the Koderma–Barkakana doubling (133 km) in Jharkhand and the Ballari–Chikjajur doubling (185 km), which traverses Ballari and Chitradurga in Karnataka and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The Koderma–Barkakana line, passing through a major coal belt, also serves as the shortest rail route connecting Patna and Ranchi.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

