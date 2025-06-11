LIVE news updates: ED conducts searches against Congress MP, 3 MLAs in Karnataka
Today's news updates: The money laundering case stems from FIRs registered by Karnataka Police, CBI. Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Today's top news: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Wednesday at locations linked to Congress MP from Bellary, E Tukaram, and three Karnataka MLAs in connection with an alleged money laundering case tied to the Valmiki scam, according to official sources.
The searches are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on FIRs filed by the Karnataka Police and the CBI, which allege that several crores of rupees were illegally diverted from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC). The funds were allegedly routed to fake accounts and later laundered through shell companies.
The United States has reiterated its firm support for India’s fight against terrorism and the broader strategic partnership during a visit by an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation last week, the State Department said. The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated at a press briefing on Tuesday that Landau reaffirmed the US' commitment to India in counter-terrorism efforts and strategic cooperation.
In response to a question, Bruce added that a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the State Department, where they met Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.
The Allahabad High Court has noted that while police officials often create an exaggerated image of their roles, they frequently avoid taking responsibility for addressing public complaints.
The observations were made during a hearing on a missing person's case by a bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar. The judges remarked that police often show indifference in abduction or kidnapping cases, as officers are not held personally accountable.
10:32 AM
Manipur protests: Meitei outfit member held for firing at security personnel, 19 others detained
A member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended for allegedly firing at security personnel during the recent protests in Manipur over the arrests of a leader of the organisation and four others, police said on Wednesday. Nineteen others were also detained for their alleged involvement in violence during demonstrations in Imphal, a senior officer said.
10:30 AM
Axiom-4 mission put off as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon-9 rocket
The Axiom-4 mission, which was scheduled to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station on Tuesday, was put off again to fix a leak in the SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon-9 launch to allow time for repairs after a post-static inspection of the rocket's boosters identified a liquid oxygen leak.
10:05 AM
Demolition drive launched in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp
Authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday morning, amid heavy police deployment. Over 300 jhuggis built on government land in Govindpuri will be demolished, an official said.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Russia Ukraine
First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST