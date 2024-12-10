Business Standard
AAP chief Kejriwal to be alloted a govt accommodation soon: Khattar

Responding to a question at a press conference, Khattar said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a government accommodation will soon be allotted to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, which he is entitled to as the chief of a national party.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Khattar said that as the president of a national party, Kejriwal is entitled to a Type VII bungalow.

However, all Type VII bungalows are currently occupied, he added.

"At present, we only have Type V and VI bungalows available, but there is currently no availability of Type VII bungalows. Kejriwal will be allotted a Type VII bungalow as soon as it is available," Khattar said  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal, asserting that he is entitled to it as the convenor of a national party.

 

The party recently sent a letter to the Union Housing Ministry reiterating this demand.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief in September, shifted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar Arvind Kejriwal AAP

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

