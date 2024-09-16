AAP MLAs to meet on Tuesday to discuss name of new Delhi CM, says party

Business Standard
A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.
The name of new chief minister will be discussed in the meeting, the AAP said.
Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.
Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.
"A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning. The meeting will be held at Kejriwal's official residence," the party said.
 
Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convener said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

Kejriwal had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.
The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

