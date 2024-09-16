AAP MLAs to meet on Tuesday to discuss name of new Delhi CM, says party

A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

The name of new chief minister will be discussed in the meeting, the AAP said.

Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.

Saxena has given Kejriwal appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday.

"A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning. The meeting will be held at Kejriwal's official residence," the party said.