PM Modi hails 100-day plans, says world's bets should be on India

Lauding his government for the speed and scale of planning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the ‘100-days’ plans of different sectors, which focus on infrastructure and social development. The Prime Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the 4th RE-Invest, a flagship event of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

"Government's work in the first 100 days highlights its priorities and gives a reflection of the speed and scale. In these 100 days, multiple decisions have been taken to expand the physical and social infrastructure of the nation. India is on the path to constructing 7 crore houses, which is more than the population of many countries, while 4 crore houses have been handed out to the people in the last two terms," the Prime Minister said.

He added that this government has taken prompt decisions to build 12 new industrial cities, approve 8 high-speed road corridor projects, launch more than 15 semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, establish a research fund worth Rs 1 trillion to promote research, and announce various initiatives to drive e-mobility, promote high-performance biomanufacturing, and approve the Bio E3 policy.

On the green energy front, the Prime Minister said the government continues to remain committed despite the rising energy needs and the country being oil and gas deficit. “The initiation of a viability gap funding scheme for offshore wind energy projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore is a milestone. India is working towards producing 31,000 megawatts of hydropower in the coming times with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore, which we recently approved,” he said.

“India's diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are all unique and pave the way for Indian solutions for global applications. The whole world believes that India is the best bet of the 21st century. Today's India is preparing a base not just for today but for the next thousand years. Our aim is not just to reach the top. Our preparation is to sustain at the top. India knows what our requirements are to become a developed nation by 2047. And we also know that we do not have our own oil and gas reserves. We are not energy independent. And therefore, we have decided to build our future on the basis of solar power, wind power, nuclear and hydropower,” the Prime Minister said, addressing a packed hall in Mahatma Mandir.

The Prime Minister earlier also met the beneficiaries of the recently launched PM Suryaghar Yojana, which aims to build rooftop solutions in the household segment. He said around 3.75 lakh houses have already seen the installation of rooftop solar projects. “With this one scheme, every house in India is going to become a power producer. So far, more than 13 million or 1 crore 30 lakh families have registered in it. Till now, installation work has been completed in 3.25 lakh houses under this scheme,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also cited the PM-KUSUM scheme, which aims to solarise the agriculture sector. He also mentioned Modhera village, which is India’s first model solar village. The Prime Minister announced that Ayodhya is preparing to become the country's first model solar city.