AAP to contest Bihar polls, party general secy holds meet in Delhi

Sandeep Pathak addressed the leaders of the Bihar Organization at AAP Headquarters in Delhi and said that it is necessary to have a strong organisation to contest elections in Bihar

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) (File image)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming elections in Bihar. AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak held a meeting with the leaders of the Bihar organization in Delhi on Saturday regarding the same.
Bihar will undergo the assembly elections in 2025.
Pathak addressed the leaders of the Bihar Organization at AAP Headquarters in Delhi and said that it is necessary to have a strong organisation to contest elections in Bihar.
"It is the misfortune of Bihar that due to dirty politics, the state has not been able to move forward where it should have been. AAP will contest elections in Bihar. But to contest elections it is necessary to have a strong organization," he said.
"We will contest elections in Bihar, but the party will decide when to contest. We cannot contest elections directly in Bihar, for that we have to strengthen the organization first. We will have to form our own committee in every village. We have to work hard from now itself to strengthen and expand the organization. Once the organization becomes strong, then we will contest elections and win too," Pathak added.
Meanwhile, 26 Opposition parties including AAP have constituted a bloc named INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance'. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP Bihar Delhi Assembly elections

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

