Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Over 500 mn Jan Dhan accounts opened in past 9 yrs, deposits cross Rs 2 trn

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said 33.98 crore RuPay cards were issued to PMJDY account holders as of August 2023, up from 13 crore at the end of March 2015

bank locker, bank accounts

The average deposits in Jan Dhan accounts have increased from Rs 1,065 as of March 2015 to Rs 4,063 in August 2023 (Representational)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 500 million accounts have been opened under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana in the last nine years and the deposit balance swelled to over Rs 2.03 trillion, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014, with the aim to provide universal banking services through the opening of zero-balance bank accounts for every unbanked household, based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded.
Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said more than 330 million RuPay cards were issued to PMJDY account holders as of August 2023, up from 130 million at the end of March 2015.
"Currently there are 225 crore bank accounts in the country. The data shows that many people have more than one bank account. Overall in terms of account opening, we are nearing saturation," Joshi said.
He said the zero balance accounts under Jan Dhan yojana have reduced to 8 per cent of total accounts as of August 2023, from 58 per cent in March 2015.
"We have successfully achieved the 50 crore account opening mark in August. On an average 2.5-3 crore JDY accounts have been opened every year," Joshi said on the eve of Jan Dhan Yojana completing 9 years on August 28.

Also Read

Aggregate deposits in Jan Dhan accounts crosses Rs 2 trn: Centre told LS

Jan Dhan accounts cross 500 mn mark in less than 9 years: Finance ministry

Significant milestone: PM Modi on Jan Dhan accounts crossing 50-crore mark

Number of Jan Dhan accounts crosses the 500 million mark, shows data

Over 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened; health a priority: Bhupender Yadav

PM Modi is a man with a vision and a man on a mission: CM Chouhan

G20 Summit: Delhi Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Aug 27

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds: Hooda

Centre considers raising retirement age for public sector bank heads, MDs

Chandrayaan-3: In-situ scientific experiments on lunar surface underway

The average deposits in Jan Dhan accounts have increased from Rs 1,065 as of March 2015 to Rs 4,063 in August 2023, an increase of 3.8 times. 56 per cent of the Jan Dhan account holders are women and 67 per cent of the total accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas.
Some of the features of PMJDY are, one Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account to every unbanked adult, overdraft limit of Rs 10,000, and a free Rupay debit card with inbuilt accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1 lakh for accounts opened before August 28, 2018).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RuPay Jan Dhan Yojana Jan Dhan accounts Finance Ministry

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon