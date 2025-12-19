Friday, December 19, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Absence of teachers frustrates purpose of Right to Education Act: HC

Absence of teachers frustrates purpose of Right to Education Act: HC

The court also directed the state government to frame a policy ensuring the presence of teachers in schools within three months

Photo: Pexels

Allahabad High Court observed that the absence of teachers frustrates the very purpose of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court observed that the absence of teachers frustrates the very purpose of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and refused to interfere with the suspension of primary school teachers who were found absent from their school during an inspection.

The court also directed the state government to frame a policy ensuring the presence of teachers in schools within three months.

Justice Prakash Padia, while disposing of the writ petitions filed by Indra Devi and Leena Singh Chauhan, observed that the teachers are the "pillars of knowledge" and revered as 'Guru' in the Indian culture. The state government has an obligation to ensure the imparting of unbarred education to children.

 

Both the government school teachers challenged the orders passed by the District Basic Education Officer suspending them, specifically on the ground that they were not found in the institution during the inspection.

The court, in an order dated December 2, while refusing to interfere in the suspension order of both teachers, observed, "It is a well-known fact that in a large number of primary institutions throughout the State of U.P., teachers are not attending the institution on time."  "It is an obligation on the state to ensure imparting unbarred education to children belonging to the primary institutions. The matters are coming every day before this Court in which allegations were made against the teachers and headmasters of the institution to the effect that they are not attending the institution within time," the court added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS to reconvene amid Oppn's protest against VB-G RAM G Bill

Goa Liberation Day 2025

Goa Liberation Day 2025: History, significance and why December 19 matters

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka power tussle: CM Siddaramaiah attends Satish Jarkiholi's dinner

Air pollution, Delhi

Hazardous air grips Delhi, several areas slip into severe AQI levels

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Delhi airport warns of delays as dense fog disrupts flight operations

Topics : Allahabad High Court Right to Education Act Teachers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon