Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS, RS to reconvene amid Oppn's protest against VB-G RAM G Bill

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to reconvene at 11 am on Friday for the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament, with both Houses scheduled to take up private members’ bills. Ministers are also expected to table papers, make statements and respond to issues raised during the session.
Proceedings come a day after opposition leaders staged a 12-hour overnight dharna inside the Parliament complex, protesting against the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Opposition parties have warned of nationwide protests over the legislation.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accused the Union government of forcing the VB-G RAM G Bill through Parliament without adequate discussion, as opposition MPs continued their sit-in through the night.
The VB-G RAM G Bill was cleared by Parliament after the Rajya Sabha approved it post-midnight amid noisy protests. The legislation guarantees 125 days of wage employment annually and replaces the two-decade-old MGNREGA scheme. The opposition has objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the programme and raised concerns about the additional financial burden on states, while the government has argued the new framework is needed to address shortcomings in the existing scheme.
On Thursday, Parliament also cleared legislation to open the tightly regulated civil nuclear sector to private participation. The Rajya Sabha passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill by a voice vote, a day after it was approved by the Lok Sabha.
Both Houses of Parliament on December 18 passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, replacing the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), amid strong Opposition protests.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition members stormed the well of the House, tore copies of the Bill and raised slogans during the discussion on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha took up the Bill later in the evening and passed it by a voice vote after midnight, despite sustained and vociferous protests from Opposition parties.
As Trinamool Congress MPs continued their protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose said the party had been sitting on a 12-hour dharna since midnight inside the Parliament complex.
Accusing the Modi government of adopting “bulldozer tactics”, Ghose said the bill was pushed through without adequate consultation and amounted to an attack on the rural poor by replacing the MGNREGA Act. She also alleged that the move insulted the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.
Ghose said such disregard for parliamentary processes and democratic consultation was unacceptable.
