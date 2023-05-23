Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report





According to Oshiwara police, the 32-year-old actor was found unconscious on the 11th floor of a high rise building where he lived. Mr Rajput was not feeling well for the last couple of days and collapsed in his bathroom on Monday afternoon.

His housemaid heard a heavy sound in his bathroom and informed the building security guard, who found the actor unconscious in his bathroom. Model turned Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, 32, was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. The body was sent to postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, and an investigation is underway.



They rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are waiting for the autopsy report.

According to some reports, there are claims of consuming drug overdose as Aditya attended a party the night before. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles.



The Oshiwara police are also recording the statement of the house help and the watchman present at Rajput's residence. The police are also planning to examine his mobile phone as well.

Rajput's mother is on her way to Mumbai from Delhi.

Model turned actor started his career at the age of 17. He worked as a model and actor and was involved in production work. Born and brought up in Delhi, the actor is basically from Uttrakhand.

Rajput started his career as a ramp model and then worked on Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.



He also starred in over 125 advertisements and was part of reality shows like Splitsvilla Season 9. He was also a part of several TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

