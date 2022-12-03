JUST IN
Actor Paresh Rawal booked over his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark
Nadda calls for 'massive' meeting of BJP office bearers on Dec 5-6
Congress only believes in stalling, delaying and misleading, alleges Modi
AAP will regulate those illegal markets BJP refused to licence: Sisodia
Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena slams Rijiju's comments on collegium system
Vizhinjam attack was with 'clear ulterior intention', says Kerala CM
BJP's loot continues even when crude prices fall: Cong on high fuel rates
Kharge was tutored to compare me with Ravana, says PM Modi in Gujarat
Cong raised 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, but poverty increased under its rule: PM
Gujarat CM holds roadshow in Mehsana for phase-2 of poll campaign
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Bengaluru: AAP to launch signature campaign demanding BBMP elections
Business Standard

Actor Paresh Rawal booked over his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

The CPI(M) leader said that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments

Topics
Paresh Rawal | fish | West Bengal

ANI  General News 

Paresh Rawal
BJP MP and actor Paresh Rawal Photo: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has lodged a police complaint against bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities.

The police registered the case against the actor on the basis of a complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Md Salim.

Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

"Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief," Salim said.

The "Hera Pheri" actor recently came under fire for a statement he made during an election rally in Gujarat.During his speech addressing the crowd he said "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he said.

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words.

Amidst the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologize.

In response to a user asking him to "clarify", the actor wrote, "Of course the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise."

Meanwhile, the Bangla Pokkho organization too protested against the actor over his comment by feeding the cooked fish to Paresh Rawal's poster.

They also said that they would not allow actor's any movie in any cinema hall of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paresh Rawal

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 12:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU