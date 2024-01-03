Adani case: SC refuses plea for SIT; asks Sebi to finish probe in 3 months

The court said that a report by OCCRP cannot be taken into account to doubt Sebi’s investigation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that there is "no ground" to transfer the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) investigation of the Adani-Hindenburg matter to a special investigation team (SIT) and directed the markets regulator to complete its probe within three months.

The court said there are no valid grounds raised to direct Sebi to revoke its amendments on FPI (foreign portfolio investment) and LODR (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations.

"The regulations do not suffer from any infirmities," said a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

"Sebi has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters. Taking into account the assurance of the Solicitor General, we direct the Sebi to complete the investigation in the other two cases within three months," the court said.

The court said that a report by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) cannot be taken into account to doubt Sebi's investigation. OCCRP is a global network of investigative journalists; its report alleged stock manipulation by the promoters of Adani Group.





"The reliance on OCCRP report is rejected and reliance on a third party organisation report without any verification cannot be relied upon as a proof...There is no ground to transfer the probe in this case from Sebi," said the court.

The court also rejected petitioners’ arguments about conflict of interest on the part of the members of the Supreme Court's expert committee set up to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

It asked the government and Sebi to take into consideration the recommendations of the expert committee to strengthen interest of the Indian investors.

"The government of India and the Sebi to look into if there is any infraction of law by the Hindenburg report on short selling and if so, take action in accordance with law," the court said.

In the light of allegations raised against Sebi’s probe, the court said that reliance on newspaper reports and third party organisations to question the statutory regulator does not inspire confidence. "They can be treated as inputs but not conclusive evidence to doubt the Sebi probe," the court said.

"Before concluding, public interest jurisprudence was developed to provide access to ordinary citizens...petitions which lack adequate research and rely on unsubstantiated reports cannot be accepted," said the court.

The Supreme Court last November reserved its order in the Adani-Hindenburg case and indicated that it may pass some additional directions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI).

Sebi had then told the court that it will not be seeking an extension to complete its investigation in the matter.





Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, had told the court that Sebi's conduct in the matter had not been credible.

The court then said that the securities market regulator cannot be asked to go by what the media has to say on the subject.

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research came up with a report accusing the Adani Group of improperly using offshore tax havens and flagging concerns about high debt.

It also alleged that there was "brazen stock manipulation" using offshore shell companies.