IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the franchise named him the team's mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. In the previous two seasons of the Indian Premier League, Gambhir was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants.





Speaking on his return, Gambhir said - "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR." It is an emotional return for the former Delhi cricketer, given he led KKR to two IPL titles during 2011-2017. During his tenure at Knight Riders, Kolkata qualified for the playoffs five times and even reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014.

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan said - "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."