Sensex (0.07%)
65976.70 + 45.93
Nifty (0.08%)
19798.90 + 15.50
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
41883.10 -0.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.90%)
6401.15 -58.40
Nifty Bank (-0.35%)
43535.25 -153.90
Heatmap

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

In the previous two seasons of the Indian Premier League, Gambhir was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir named mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the franchise named him the team's mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. In the previous two seasons of the Indian Premier League, Gambhir was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. 

It is an emotional return for the former Delhi cricketer, given he led KKR to two IPL titles during 2011-2017. During his tenure at Knight Riders, Kolkata qualified for the playoffs five times and even reached the finals of the Champions League T20 in 2014. 

Speaking on his return, Gambhir said - “I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan said - "Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our Captain coming back home in a different avatar as a "Mentor". He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam in instilling the never-say-die spirit and of sportsmanship they stand for, in creating magic with Team KKR."

Also Read

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

IPL 2024 auction moves out of India, set to take place on December 19

IPL 2024 players' auction to take place on December 19 in Dubai

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out today's CSK vs GT match too?

IPL 2024 Players' auction: Travis Head to put his name for bidding

Rishabh Pant to play in IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' director Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2024 auction moves out of India, set to take place on December 19

RR hand Bond dual role of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach

IPL 2024: Bobat named Royal Challengers Bangalore's new director of cricket

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League IPL Kolkata Knight Riders Shahrukh Khan BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon