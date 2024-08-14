Govt's changed power export rules could lead to gain for Adani: Report

India introduced new rules for electricity producers who export their power, allowing them to sell in the domestic market. The move could benefit Adani Power Ltd.’s plant, which exports electricity to Bangladesh.



Plants selling their entire power to India’s neighboring countries may be allowed a domestic grid connection in case of a consistent drop in offtake or payment defaults, according to the new rules published on the power ministry’s website.

Adani Power’s Godda plant in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand sells its entire output to Bangladesh. The 1.6-gigawatt facility had seen arrears pile up but payments are now coming with a lag of 4-5 months, a norm in Bangladesh, the company told analysts on earnings conference calls.