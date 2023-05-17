close

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

NCPCR member lauded a Himachal Pradesh government scheme protecting the rights of orphans and destitute children, saying it can be become a "role model" for other states

Press Trust of India Shimla
Winds of change, waves of progress

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
NCPCR member Preeti Bharadwaj on Wednesday lauded a Himachal Pradesh government scheme protecting the rights of orphans and destitute children, saying it can be become a "role model" for other states.

Under the state government's 'Sukhashraya' scheme, orphans and destitute children are declared as "Children of the State". Besides providing shelter and care, the scheme also secures their education and provides skill training.

"This scheme is a good initiative for protecting rights of orphans and destitute children and can become a role model for other states also if implemented earnestly," the member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said at a meeting here on Wednesday.

She discussed matters related to improvement of Bal Sudhar Grahs, Balika Ashrams and Child Care Centres with officials of the women and child development, labour and employment, education and health departments, State Commission Protection of Child Rights, Juvenile Justice Board and police.

The NCPCR member also inspected shelter homes for destitute children and women and asked officials to remove shortcomings and strictly implement the laws pertaining to the rights of children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

