close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gaming emerges as top violator as digital scrutiny intensifies: ASCI report

Digital ads have emerged not just as a leading violator with 75 per cent of ads processed being from the digital space, but also as the least compliant, the Advertising Standards Council of India said

IANS Mumbai
Gaming

(Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Digital ads have emerged not just as a leading violator with 75 per cent of ads processed being from the digital space, but also as the least compliant, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said in its annual complaints report for 2022-23.

The report, which is based on the review of 7,928 advertisements across various media, including print, digital, and television, has also highlighted several concerning trends regarding advertising in the digital space.

The ASCI has intensified its scrutiny of ads nearly two-fold over the last two years.

TV and print advertisers have maintained a high compliance rate of 94 per cent, the report reveals. However, the overall compliance rate dropped to 81 per cent due to digital advertising.

"The real-money gaming industry has become the most violative sector, surpassing the education sector, with 92 per cent of the gaming advertisements reviewed by ASCI failing to adhere to guidelines for real money gaming and not informing consumers about the risks of financial loss and addiction," the report stated.

The report further reveals that only 50 per cent of the ads were modified voluntarily after being called out.

Also Read

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

On industry demand, ASCI extends 'Dark Patterns' paper feedback deadline

Asci seeks feedback on updating its guidelines for education ads

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Govt to set up 1,100 farmer producer organisations in cooperative sector

Mandaviya launches plan to enhance capacity building of civil servants

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

The ASCI had released guidelines for the real money gaming sector in December 2020, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had released an advisory asking all parties to comply with the guidelines.

A sharp increase in the number of misleading ads featuring celebrities has been revealed by the report.

The ASCI had processed 503 such ads, as opposed to 55 the previous year, a growth of 803 per cent. In 97 per cent of these ads, the celebrities failed to provide evidence of due diligence as mandated by the Consumer Protection Act.

In addition, influencer violations stood at 26 per cent, with 2,039 complaints being processed against them. Categories, including personal care, food and beverage and fashion and lifestyle, topped the list of influencer-related violations.

"The digital advertising landscape is truly challenging us all and ASCI is no exception. Stepping up our surveillance through AI based tools and a robust complaint management system has ensured that ASCI is keeping pace with this dynamic environment," ASCI Chairman N.S. Rajan said.

"Updating our codes to reflect newer consumer concerns makes sure the ASCI codes remain contemporary. We will continue to act as the conscience keeper of the Indian ad industry with transparency and future-facing expertise," he said.

ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor said: "The complaints analysis for 2022-23 clearly shows that the digital medium is leading in terms of violative ads. This raises significant concerns around online consumer safety and trust. Advertisers, content creators and platforms must come together to address this issue on an urgent basis to protect consumer interests. In addition, the sharp increase in the number of violative gaming ads needs serious attention from the industry."

--IANS

ssh/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : gaming industry Gaming

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

Book cover
5 min read

NHPC bags 200MW project worth Rs 1,007.6 cr from Urja Vikas Nigam

Solar panel, solar energy
1 min read

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

startups
3 min read
Premium

Towards a National Innovation System

Innovation
6 min read

Compensating employees with money cuts attrition rate to 5%: Report

jobs, employment, companies, corporate, people
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Police has surrounded my house, arrest imminent, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Image
1 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

British used 'classic mafiosi tactics' to expand in India: Tharoor

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon