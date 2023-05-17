close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mandaviya launches plan to enhance capacity building of civil servants

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday launched 'Annual Capacity Building Plan' for capacity building of civil servants of the health ministry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday launched 'Annual Capacity Building Plan' for capacity building of civil servants of the health ministry.

He said capacity building plans act as "highways" for focussed output by competent workforce, and provides a "work culture" to the organisation where individuals work as a team with shared goals and vision.

He launched the initiative in the presence of Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, who joined the meeting virtually.

Recalling and reiterating the inspiration provided by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi as he launched Mission Karmayogi to enhance and sharpen the capacities of civil servants who man various government organisations, Mandaviya stated that India is "not short of potential but the need is to harness that towards achieving desired outcomes.

Addressing the session, he appreciated the dedicated efforts of all the stakeholders, and stated that there was a need to renovate and revitalise the government's capacity building system, and that this initiative is envisioned as the path to further strengthening the civil service machinery.

Underscoring the importance of capacity building, the minister stated that priority should always be on how to increase the quality of output.

Also Read

Mandaviya addresses G7 Health Ministerial Meeting in Japan on innovation

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses over 40 mn linked health records

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid-19 vaccine

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

RAPIDX trains to have dedicated women's coach to ensure comfortable travel

Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw, may cross that level soon

The Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) is a comprehensive strategic document envisioned to assist the development in enhancement of capacities of individuals, and of ministry/department/organisations (MDOs).

The plan has been developed by the Capacity Building Commission in close coordination and consultation with the Mission Karmayogi Cell of the health ministry, all divisions in the department and subsequent to a detailed Training Needs Analysis (TNA) for MoHFW.

Mandaviya also exhorted the training institutions to improve their capacity building first before imparting their learnings on others. He also emphasised that with enhanced capacity, individuals gain self-confidence and achieve better results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Health Ministry

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

TeamLease Services Q4 net profit dips by 22.92% to Rs 24.37 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Ex-Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor joins airline service Saudia Group

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
2 min read

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

Winds of change, waves of progress
1 min read
Premium

AI cannot replace human knowledge: Metropolis Healthcare Promoter & MD

Metropolis promoter and MD Ameera Shah
4 min read

Walmart-owned Flipkart sees two top-level exits, both after eight years

Flipkart
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Police has surrounded my house, arrest imminent, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

British used 'classic mafiosi tactics' to expand in India: Tharoor

Image
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon