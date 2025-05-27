Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Adityanath asks officials to be sensitive while resolving public issues

Adityanath asks officials to be sensitive while resolving public issues

He also called for strict action against those who illegally occupy land, especially by displacing the weak, saying that they should not be spared under any circumstances

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Referring the applications to the concerned officials, the Chief Minister directed the officers to adopt sensitivity while addressing the queries (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to resolve public problems sensitively and promptly, assuring that his government's priority remains to serve the people of the state in a transparent matter.

Meeting around 250 people who came for the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath listened to their problems and assured everyone they would get justice, the government said in a statement.

Referring the applications to the concerned officials, the Chief Minister directed the officers to adopt sensitivity while addressing the queries.

He also called for strict action against those who illegally occupy land, especially by displacing the weak, saying that they should not be spared under any circumstances.

 

Many people also made requests for financial aid pertaining to medical treatments, to which Adityanath assured them that the government will provide necessary assistance.

Handing over their applications to the officers, the chief minister instructed them that the estimate for the treatments should be finalised as soon as possible and made available to the government, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rain till May 28, red alert issued in select parts

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, other top leaders pay tributes

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina's Prez Javier Milei to receive $1 mn Genesis Prize in Israel

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Will eradicate child marriage in Assam by 2026, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh approves execution of indigenous fighter jet programme

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Officers UP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon