Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rain till May 28, red alert issued in select parts
Latest Mumbai rains news updates: Heavy rainfall battered Mumbai on Monday, affecting train and flight services and leaving several areas of the city waterlogged. Catch all the latest updates here
Mumbai rains updates: Mumbai experienced its second consecutive morning of rainfall on Tuesday, as light showers marked the city's unexpectedly premature southwest monsoon this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intensifying precipitation throughout the day and has issued a red alert in select areas. Heavy downpour and gusty winds brought Dadar, Mahim, Parel, Bandra, Kalachowki and several other parts of the city to a halt on Monday. Visuals showed vehicles moving through the waterlogged streets of low-lying areas in Kurla, Sion, and Dadar.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra earlier than it has in the past 35 years, leading to widespread waterlogging across Mumbai. Previously, the earliest monsoon onset was recorded on May 29 in 1956, 1962, and 1971; this year's arrival beat that by three days. According to IMD officials, the monsoon also reached Pune on Monday. Flight and train services were disrupted on Monday, prompting airlines like SpiceJet and Air India to advise passengers to confirm schedules before heading to the airport. The newly inaugurated Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station on Line 3, opened just two weeks ago, was flooded during the season's first major rainfall. As a safety measure, metro operations between Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk were halted. Commuters shared videos showing water cascading down station walls.
10:00 AM
Mumbai rain update: IndiGo issues travel advisory
Following Monday’s heavy rainfall and extensive waterlogging that disrupted flight and train operations, low-cost airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory today. “Heavy rains in Mumbai are impacting flight operations. Stay updated on flight status http://bit.ly/31paVKQ. Please allow extra time to reach the airport due to possible waterlogging en route,” it said on X.
9:48 AM
Maharashtra rainfall LIVE updates: Waterlogging in Khar hits commuters hard
Heavy downpour on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging in areas of Khar, especially around Swami Vivekananda Road near National College.
8:46 AM
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: IMD declares yellow alert
According to Shubhangi Bhute, director of IMD Mumbai, the city will continue under a yellow alert on Tuesday. This follows a progression of intensifying warnings on Monday, beginning with the IMD's initial yellow alert cautioning of thunderstorms and heavy precipitation in scattered locations.
