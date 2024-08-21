Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: 3 officers suspended over vandalism at RG Kar Hospital
The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said. The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.
A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.
The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility. “Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,” an official said. Further investigation is underway. Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said. "Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.
CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month. Ghosh, who resigned two days after her body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9, has already appeared before sleuths of the central probe agency for questioning several times. "We want to further verify Ghosh's answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," an official told PTI.
RG Kar hospital murder case: Doctors, students hold protest demanding justice in Kolkata
Kolkata rape-murder: CISF recce at RG Kar Hospital
Senior officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrived at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early today to conduct a recce. The paramilitary organization has been assigned to assume control of security measures at the government-operated hospital. This follows a disturbing incident of vandalism that occurred in the wake of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor.
Doctors continue protests; Healthcare services crippled across Bengal
Healthcare services at government hospitals in West Bengal continued to be disrupted, as junior doctors extended their work stoppage into its 13th consecutive day. The protest is in response to the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital in the area.Hospital administrators have requested senior doctors to cover the shifts of junior medical staff at various facilities. Meanwhile, the state government has once again appealed to the protestors to return to work, according to officials.
