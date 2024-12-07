Business Standard
Home / India News / After brief respite, Delhi's air quality slips back to 'poor' with 233 AQI

After brief respite, Delhi's air quality slips back to 'poor' with 233 AQI

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 233 at 4 pm on Saturday, marking a deterioration from Friday's reading of 197, which fell in the 'moderate' category

Pollution, Air pollution

Of the 38 air quality monitoring stations in the city, two reported air quality in the 'very poor' category on Saturday. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a brief respite of three days, Delhi's air quality dropped again to the 'poor' category on Saturday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 233 at 4 pm on Saturday, marking a deterioration from Friday's reading of 197, which fell in the 'moderate' category.

The primary pollutants on Saturday were PM2.5 and PM10, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 93.2 g/m and PM10 levels at 185.4 g/m at 2 pm. These fine particles pose significant health risks as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Of the 38 air quality monitoring stations in the city, two reported air quality in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, 30 were in the 'poor' category, and the rest recorded 'moderate' air quality, according to the Sameer app.

 

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air quality in the city will likely remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday and Monday, while it is expected to deteriorate to 'very poor' on Tuesday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe'.

More From This Section

Money laundering, Anti-money laundering, PMLA

LIVE: PMLA court grants bail to Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal in money laundering case

Modi, Narendra Modi

Mumbai Police receives message threatening attempt on PM Modi's life

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Wayanad landslides: SDMA figures of relief funds inaccurate, says Kerala HC

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Need 8-fold rise in per capita income to realise 'Viksit Bharat' goal: V-P

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

MP school principal murder: Accused looks remorseless, says police official

Meanwhile, the Decision Support System (DSS), the primary tool used to assess and estimate the sources of pollution in Delhi, has not been updated since November 29.

A Commission for Air Quality Management official stated that the DSS is still in the development phase and has not been fully commissioned yet.

"An evaluation committee reviewed the system and found that its data and accuracy were not in line with the terms of reference set for the model. It was also observed that some of the data or the emissions inventory being used was outdated," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

The DSS will resume sharing data once the necessary changes are implemented, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air in 'poor' category with AQI of 219, smog covers key NCR areas

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab, Haryana impose Rs 2.3 cr penalties on farmers for stubble burning

India gate

Delhi AQI reaches 186 as authorities ease Grap-III and IV pollution curbs

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

As CAQM revokes Grap-4, Delhi schools to resume classes in physical mode

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Centre's air quality panel revokes Grap stage 4 curbs in Delhi-NCR

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon