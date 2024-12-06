Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi AQI reaches 186 as authorities ease Grap 3 and 4 pollution curbs

Delhi AQI reaches 186 as authorities ease Grap 3 and 4 pollution curbs

As the air quality improved to "moderate" from "poor," it is expected that it will continue for the next two to three days as most areas in Delhi reported moderate air quality this morning

India gate

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Friday morning at 8 am, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) increased to 186 from 161 on Thursday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality remained in the “moderate” category for the third consecutive day. Considering the improved air quality, the Centre’s air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revoked restrictive measures under Stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

AQI across the national capital

As the air quality improved to “moderate” from “poor,” it is expected that this trend will continue for the next two to three days. Most areas in Delhi reported moderate air quality this morning. For example, according to CPCB data at 8 am, ITO recorded an AQI of 182, Chandni Chowk 122, Major Dhyan Chand 169, Patparganj 194, and Mandir Marg 162, among others.
 
 
However, some locations are still waiting to see moderate air quality as they continue to remain in the “poor” category. For instance, as per CPCB’s 8 am readings, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 245, Vivek Vihar 204, Sonia Vihar 205, and Nehru Nagar 235.
 

Restrictive measures eased to Grap-2 from Grap-4

As the national capital reported “moderate” air quality for the first time this winter on Wednesday, the Centre’s air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Thursday lifted restrictive pollution control measures under Stages 3 and 4 of Grap, according to an official order.
 
The restrictions have been eased to Stage 2 of Grap, which imposes less severe measures. These include a ban on the use of coal and firewood in industries and commercial establishments, including eateries.
 
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to scale down Grap-4 restrictions to Stage 2, citing an improvement in the region's air quality. On Thursday, Delhi residents experienced cleaner air for the second consecutive day, with the AQI recorded in the “moderate” category at 165.

More From This Section

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Delhi gears up for farmers' march demanding legal MSP and debt relief

Indian police

Security beefed up outside Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on Babri demolition day

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Security heightened at Shambhu border ahead of farmers' Delhi March

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

T'gana govt aims to make 10 mn members of women SHGs crorepatis: CM Reddy

 
The Supreme Court observed that AQI levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) had not exceeded 300 in the past four days. It instructed the CAQM to reintroduce Stage 3 restrictions if the AQI surpasses 350, and Stage 4 if it crosses 400.
 
Stages 3 and 4 of Grap include stringent measures such as banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods unless they run on CNG, LNG, or BS-VI diesel. Diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV or lower) are prohibited, except for essential services. Restrictions also apply to non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi. Additionally, all construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects like highways, flyovers, and pipelines, are halted under these stages

Also Read

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

As CAQM revokes Grap-4, Delhi schools to resume classes in physical mode

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Centre's air quality panel revokes Grap stage 4 curbs in Delhi-NCR

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

SC eases Grap restrictions in Delhi, moves to Stage II due to improved AQI

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Want clean air in Delhi? 5-star hotels turn air filtration into a 'service'

air pollution, AQI

Delhi's AQI improves to 161, pollution relief to continue for 2-3 days

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution Air pollution study BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon