Business Standard
Home / India News / Agra faces poor air quality crisis as AQI hits 176, residents struggle

Agra faces poor air quality crisis as AQI hits 176, residents struggle

Some areas, such as Shahjahan Garden, recorded an AQI of 127, classified as 'Unhealthy'. Sanjay Place recorded an AQI of 179, and Manoharpura recorded 151, both in the 'Unhealthy' category

air pollution, AQI

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the worsening air quality has sparked a political dispute, with the BJP and Congress criticising the AAP-led government. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The worsening air quality on Saturday, driven by rising pollution levels, has been causing problems for the residents of Agra.

Visuals showed a thin layer of smog covering the city, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 176, which falls under the 'Unhealthy' category at 8 a.m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rajeev, a local resident, mentioned that the pollution was irritating their eyes and affecting the Yamuna River.

"We are facing numerous issues due to pollution. It is causing irritation in our eyes, and there is no clean water nearby. The Yamuna River has also become contaminated because of the pollution," he said.

 

Dinesh Kumar, a member of an NGO, stated that the pollution had severely impacted the Yamuna River, creating significant challenges.

"I work with an NGO, and we regularly come here to clean the area. Over the past couple of months, the rising pollution has greatly affected the Yamuna River. The water is causing irritation to people's eyes and skin, and it could be dangerous in the future. The government must take urgent action," Kumar added.

More From This Section

bomb threat

Loud blast heard in Delhi's Rohini; fire trucks, bomb squad, police at spot

pollution

Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' category; political blame game erupts

Explosion

Latest LIVE: Blast outside CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar; no damage reported so far

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhwinder Singh

Himachal govt committed to promote science among youth, says CM Sukkhu

Modi, Narendra Modi

Preparations in full swing in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's visit today

Some areas, such as Shahjahan Garden, recorded an AQI of 127, classified as 'Unhealthy'. Sanjay Place recorded an AQI of 179, and Manoharpura recorded 151, both in the 'Unhealthy' category.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the worsening air quality has sparked a political dispute, with the BJP and Congress criticising the AAP-led government.

On Saturday, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari claimed that the lifespan of Delhi residents had reduced by 10 to 12 years due to the AAP government.

"This has been the state of pollution ever since AAP took power. The lifespan of Delhi residents has reduced by 10 to 12 years. It's AAP's responsibility, but they are too focused on corruption. All their efforts go into figuring out how to loot Delhi... Delhi now needs a double-engine government. Only BJP can reduce pollution.  AAP has been in power for 10 years, yet they continue to blame others... If BJP takes over, we will reduce pollution within 2 years. That image of toxic foam on the Yamuna River is a result of Arvind Kejriwal's anti-Hindu policies. He has no intention of cleaning the Yamuna. We will clean it within 3 years," Tiwari said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

train derailment

Mathura derailment: 500 workers clear track, panel to probe cause

Taj Mahal, Clouds, Monsoon

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims no damage

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses plea to declare Agra 'heritage city', citing no benefits

Clean air, air quality

Surat takes top spot in air quality rankings followed by Jabalpur, Agra

manufacturing

UP govt sets aside 1,000 acres in Agra for green manufacturing units

Topics : Air Quality Index Agra air pollution in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon