Himachal govt committed to promote science among youth, says CM Sukkhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is organising the 32nd Himachal Pradesh Children's Science Congress (HPCSC)-2024 and is committed to promoting science among youth.

He said that the Children's Science Congress reflects the government's strong commitment to the popularisation and promotion of science among the youth. The theme for this year's Children's Science Congress is 'Traditional Knowledge Systems and Modern Science.'

He said that this mega event has commenced on October 18. Approximately 22,000 students and 8,000 teachers are participating in this mega event and program, which is being held in all 73 sub-divisions on 18th, 19th, 21st and 22nd October and across all 12 districts on 6th and 8th November, 2024, a release said.

 

A grand state-level celebration will be held on November 13 & 14.

While extending best wishes to all participating teachers and students, the Chief Minister said that their enthusiasm and dedication would undoubtedly shape the future of science in the state.

The HPCSC is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in collaboration with the Department of Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh and Samagra Shiksha Himachal Pradesh.


