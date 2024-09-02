Business Standard
Home / India News / UP govt sets aside 1,000 acres in Agra for green manufacturing units

Launches integrated manufacturing cluster with focus on promoting non-polluting industries

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has acquired nearly 1,000 acres for large-scale industrial development in Agra to transform it into an eco-friendly manufacturing hub.
 
The state launched an integrated manufacturing cluster (IMC) in Agra, which will focus on promoting non-polluting industries, capitalising on the city’s rich heritage in leather, footwear, and agro-based products. The government aims to leverage its strategic location and modern infrastructure.
 
The project features smart bus stops equipped with a citizen mobile application, digital signage, solar panels, and Wi-Fi spots for integrated utility management.
 
For environmental control, an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) with an ambient air quality monitor has been installed at IMC Agra.
 
The project will be anchored by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). Its Chief Executive Officer, Mayur Maheshwari, said Agra’s dedication to environmental protection, particularly within the protected Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), makes it ideal for eco-friendly industrial activities.
 
TTZ is spread over about 10,400 square kilometres (km), surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal and was established to protect the monument from pollution caused by emissions from nearby industries.
 

The government expects IMC to foster industry collaboration, and harness the region’s skilled workforce.
 
“IMC Agra will also benefit from UP’s extensive expressway network, enhancing logistics and reducing travel time, making it even more attractive to investors,” Maheshwari noted.
 
Situated 22 km from New Tundla Station, IMC Agra is located near the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). The upcoming Jewar International Airport will be 140 km away via the Agra-Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway, providing air connectivity for high-value cargo and access to business travellers.
 
Moreover, the proposed National Waterway-110 (NW-110) would also be in proximity, with the cargo terminal at Samogar Mustakil village only a km away. This would offer a viable alternative for cargo, further strengthening the region’s logistics capabilities by a link to the rail network.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

