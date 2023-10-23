Agriculture and milk processing clusters, dedicated state renewable energy ministry, and availability of cheap electricity are among the demands made by Rajasthan’s two leading trade bodies — All Raj Trade and Industries Association (ARTIA), and the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) — ahead of elections in the desert state. The two have urged state political parties to include the needs of the industry and trade in their manifestos.

“We have requested these parties to create agriculture and milk processing clusters in 352 panchayat samiti headquarters of the state,” Prem Biyani, executive president of ARTIA said.

The establishment of a dedicated renewable energy ministry in Rajasthan also figures on the list of demands.

At present, 18,000 Megawatt (Mw) of energy is produced through renewable energy in Rajasthan, whereas the state can produce up to 100,000 Mw.

Meanwhile, Suresh Aggarwal, president of FORTI, said political parties in their manifestos should promise the availability of cheap electricity or alternative fuels like gas and solar to industries.

As part of the suggestions by FORTI, Aggarwal said that efforts should be made to connect the labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with industry and trade so that the upliftment of classes can be ensured.

The government should bring in a policy to promote rural tourism, Biyani said. Under this policy, they should have a plan to develop places with tourist significance in every panchayat area, he added. Also, private sector investors should be encouraged to develop budget-friendly and premium accommodation facilities there.