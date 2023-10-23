close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

Agri clusters among trade body demands ahead of Rajasthan Assembly polls

At present, 18,000 Megawatt (Mw) of energy is produced through renewable energy in Rajasthan, whereas the state can produce up to 100,000 Mw

Milk, milk man

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Agriculture and milk processing clusters, dedicated state renewable energy ministry, and availability of cheap electricity are among the demands made by Rajasthan’s two leading trade bodies  — All Raj Trade and Industries Association (ARTIA), and the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) — ahead of elections in the desert state. The two have urged state political parties to include the needs of the industry and trade in their manifestos.

“We have requested these parties to create agriculture and milk processing clusters in 352 panchayat samiti headquarters of the state,” Prem Biyani, executive president of ARTIA said.

The establishment of a dedicated renewable energy ministry in Rajasthan also figures on the list of demands. 

At present, 18,000 Megawatt (Mw) of energy is produced through renewable energy in Rajasthan, whereas the state can produce up to 100,000 Mw.

Meanwhile, Suresh Aggarwal, president of FORTI, said political parties in their manifestos should promise the availability of cheap electricity or alternative fuels like gas and solar to industries.

 As part of the suggestions by FORTI, Aggarwal said that efforts should be made to connect the labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with industry and trade so that the upliftment of classes can be ensured.

The government should bring in a policy to promote rural tourism, Biyani said. Under this policy, they should have a plan to develop places with tourist significance in every panchayat area, he added. Also, private sector investors should be encouraged to develop budget-friendly and premium accommodation facilities there.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Rajasthan polls: Protest over govt decision to ban student union polls

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Rs 550 crore biogas, biodiesel projects get Uttar Pradesh govt nod

Bishan Singh Bedi: Cricketer who spun a web and gave 'no quarter'

Bedi will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers: PM Modi

Mumbai second most polluted major global city as air quality worsens

MP elections: AAP fields state unit president Rani Agrawal from Singrauli

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Agriculture rajasthan milk production

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LiveMizoram Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LiveRajasthan Assembly elections LivePAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election sloganAAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WCWorld Cup: Shreyas wins 'Fielder of the Match' award after IND vs NZ match

India News

Allahabad HC calls live-in relationships timepass, says they lack sincerityNavratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Economy News

Fiscal position solid, retail inflation to stay within target: FinMin4% inflation focus may not signal 'higher for longer' rates: MPC members
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon