Agri minister Chouhan submits report on floods in AP, Telangana to HM Shah

The floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have severely impacted agricultural lands, with significant crop damage reported across both states

Chouhan recently visited the two southern states and reviewed the flood situation. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a preliminary report on the extent of damage caused to agricultural crops due to floods and heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
"...handed over the preliminary report of damage caused in the flood and heavy rain-affected areas of AP and Telangana. Soon, a central team will visit the affected areas and assess the damage," Chouhan posted on X after meeting Shah.
The floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have severely impacted agricultural lands, with significant crop damage reported across both states. In Andhra alone, crops in about 1.8 lakh hectares is estimated to have been damaged as shared by the Union minister during his recent visit to the flood-hit state.
 
Chouhan recently visited the two southern states and reviewed the flood situation. He has assured that the central government will provide support for recovery efforts.
The catastrophic flood was triggered by a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which led to widespread flooding in agricultural areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Floods Andhra Pradesh Telangana

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

